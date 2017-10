The proudly eclectic Japonize Elephants mix and match bluegrass and klezmer, the Balkans and Appalachia. Then they move on to explore the space where Gypsy and Arab melodies converge within the context of an eccentric rock lineup. Vibraphone and glockenspiel are deployed alongside hurdy-gurdy, accordion, surf guitar and “junk percussion.” Some of the music has the eerie whimsy of a score for a film by Marc Caro ( City of Lost Children ) with its fantastic reordering of everyday reality.