The second disc from Milwaukee experimental folkie Jay Flash dolesout another helping of political sentiments and personal reflection, oftenwithin the same song. Guitar strumming mixes with synth programming of asystems-oriented classical bent that sounds like he collaborated with PhilipGlass or Laurie Anderson. Bits of beats that sound like the scraps left overfrom drum & bass and glitch techno productions add occasional percussion.

With Flash’s often affecting yelp of a voice pitchedsomewhere between a catharsis for the whole world and diffidence about his ownemotional needs, it’s largely a winning combination. Even among the alt rockand freak folk communities that would likely have the most empathy for Flash’svision, he's working outside of anybody’s preconceived boxes. But thedesperate-sounding human element to his workit sounds like Flash wants totouch and be touchedresonates strongly and bodes well for even moreimaginative, complex work to come.



