On her second album,Jen Gloeckner digresses occasionally into the elastic whiplash chords of rock,or slips into a harsh-tongued vocal emulation of Americana. Mostly, Mouth of Mars is alayered, largely acoustic sequence of soundscapes involving febrile andagitated strings, percussive echoes and surreal lyricism. A talented explorerof darkness, Gloeckner conjures up dreamy, disturbing webs of sound.