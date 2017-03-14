Ken Schaphorst Big Band: How To Say Goodbye (JCA Recordings)

Ken Schaphorst Big Band’s newest, How to Say Goodbye, is as enthusiastic as it is moving. This album pays tribute to some of Schaphorst’s greatest influences—as well as his late grandmother. Contributions from the all-star big band leak emotion and experience as the instruments effortlessly dance around each other creating full-sounding compositions. Moods and tempos bounce from place to place in what seems like a vault filled with knowledge and sound from Schaphorst’s tenure as a student and professional in the music industry. Each of the 10 tracks takes listeners to a specific time and place in Schaphorst’s career, creating a memorable and sentimental experience.