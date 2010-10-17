Ken Thomson & Slow/Fast

×

Ken Thomson opens It Would be Easier on an impressionistic note with “Kleine Helmet,”a driftwood melody gently drawn by chamber-like ensemble playing. But the bassclarinetist/alto saxophonist/band leader travels through many moods on thedebut disc of his newest band of NYC jazz talents. “Goddam You Ice CreamTruck,” raucous and harsh with a pounding rock rhythm, suggests latter-day KingCrimson, while “No, No, No” begins meditatively with gently rolling percussionand coolly sustained woodwind tones.