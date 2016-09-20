Lee “Scratch” Perry was one of reggae’s midwives, present at its birth, and has continued as the crazy uncle of the family—innovative and provocative in odd ways. With Must Be Free , Perry continues with his accustomed stream of Rasta consciousness, albeit in a more mumbled voice than on his greatest albums. Although the cover says “File Under Reggae/Dub,” the music might better be called eccentric electronica, and includes contributions by contemporary acts such as Subatomic Sound System and The Groovematist.