Lest We Forget: Our Night to Remember

One remarkable thing about last May’s “Lest We Forget” concert at Turner Hall was the breadth of talent assembled under the banner of reuniting Milwaukee’s early-’80s new music scene. The memorial CD from that night opens with a powerful solo performance by Liv Mueller and proceeds through clever techno-pop from Xposed 4heads, the rockabilly of the Rock-a-Dials, the edgier experimentalism of Tense Experts, Die Kreuzen’s proto-grunge, hardcore punk from Sacred Order and some good old rock ’n’ roll form the Dominoes and Dummy Club—just to name a few of the acts. “Lest We Forget” served as a reminder that Milwaukee had a stronger music scene back then than our larger neighbor to the south, Chicago.

There will be a one-year anniversary “Lest We Forget” show with Sacred Order, 3 on Fire, the Rock-a-Dials and Liv Mueller on Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m., at the Miramar Theatre.