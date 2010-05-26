Los Saicos

×

We tend to think of garage rock as the product ofexchange between the U.S.and the U.K.,going from early rock to The Yardbirds’ electric blues and back to The CountFive and the Nuggets groups. Butwhile the genre’s roots may lie in the English-speaking world, its influencereverberated far beyond.

Lima, Peru’s LosSaicos (“Psychos”), who cut only six singles from roughly 1964 to 1967,possessed all the hallmarks of the sound: the insistent backbeat, scorchingguitar and howling vocals. The group incorporated other influencesa splash ofsurf, a hit of psychas their stateside counterparts were wont to do, butmostly just stuck to lean, effective rock. While they were often labeled wildor rebellious (dig the lyrics to “Demolición”) in the end, they end up soundinglike any number of groups (The Seeds, The 13th Floor Elevators,etc.). I suppose they have garages all over the world.



