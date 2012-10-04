On the debut of Milwaukeean Paul Schwarzkopf's one-man band, Manual Controller, vintage electronic instruments fashion a retro-futuristic sound. Within Schwarzkopf’s peppy dystopia, he conjures a keyboard-driven side of Krautrock, electro-punk renegades such as The Screamers and The Normal and even the nexus of where synth-heavy break-dance hip-hop meets the genesis of Latin freestyle. It's sometimes danceable and all pretty cacophonous in its gauzy scuzz. Schwarzkopf whips up some delightfully approachable, if intermittently dark, weirdness that envisions tomorrow as if from a long gone yesterday.