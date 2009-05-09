The second studio album from this nationally renowned Milwaukee quintet plays fiercely on a set of remakes that the group-in the folk tradition in which its music is rooted-makes its own. You can believe harmonica-blowing lead singer Jimmie Davis when he gruffly bellows of romantic regrets and yearnings and how his mojo is working. Guitar phenom Sam McCue has a less gruff way with his voice, making for a mellower complement to his ace ax work. The Midwest Blues All-Stars play blues for the fun and joy of making music.

Midwest Blues All-Stars CD release party, Delafield Brewhaus, May 16.