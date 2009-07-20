Before Miles Davis moved to Columbia Records, where he made a series of masterpieces from the late 1950s into the '70s, the trumpeter recorded prolifically for the Prestige label. The original Prestige engineer, Rudy Van Gelder, who claims the new reissue is "how the musicians wanted to sound," has remastered this LP for CD. Taking Van Gelder at his word, the musicians wanted to sound relaxed and entirely at home in music flowing elegantly from solo to solo. Most of the Quintet recording is cool jazz at a peak of refinement, although the band picks up the tempo to bebop levels on "How Am I to Know?"