Chicha was a genre that developed in 1960s Latin America as native musicians overheard the distant sounds of rock and got their hands on fuzz boxes and distortion devices. Austin, Texas’ Money Chicha are contemporary revivalists, exploring the exotic timbres and ethnic rhythms and adding a sharper rock-guitar edge than was often heard in the original recordings from 50 years ago. Organs and antique synthesizers add sonic depth to the pleasantly retro sounds.