Nobody rocks like Motorhead and many have tried. On the DVD/Blu-ray half of this four-disc concert album, Herr Motorhead, a.k.a. Lemmy, is still lean, all in black and a man not to be trifled with. Encompassing recent tunes along with old favorites such as “Overkill” and “Ace of Spades,” the concert finds Lemmy growling lyrics and executing switchblade guitar solos as his band hammers away like an anvil chorus. The angry authority he brings to hard rock pretty much demolishes all comers, whether they call themselves metal or punk. Motorhead sticks to the amped-up basics of rock ‘n’ roll—but there’s a lot of muscle on those bare bones.