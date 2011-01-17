Abetted by fellow veteran Milwaukee folkie Jym Mooney, among others, acoustic music elder stateswomen The Moxie Chicks have been gigging at feedback-free venues for a few years. Recorded live at The Coffee House, Middle Aged Garage Bandfinds them mostly remaking old favorites with pleasantly quaint, occasionally poignant results. The band sounds especially magical on an Everly Brothers oldie, but they also know their way around Gillian Welch, Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen and Hank Williams, sometimes in gender-rearranged arrangements. It would be nice to hear more originals along the lines of group member Jonnie Guernsey's lone contribution, a bluesy ditty about Peter Pan's friend Tinker Bell.