Paul Kaye and The Blues Cartel: Playin’ It Cool

Paul Kaye was so dedicated to blues that he left New York City and planted roots in Chicago. That dedication is evidenced on his debut album, Playin’ It Cool . Kaye has played with such giants in his genre as Honeyboy Edwards and Buddy Guy. His approach to guitar playing incorporates techniques associated with his adopted Windy City and mixes it up with recollections of Mississippi’s trance blues ala Junior Kimbrough and some bottleneck jamming to affect the feel of Hawaiian steel guitar. Kaye and his Cartel aren’t reinventing any wheels on Cool , but it’s worth some leisurely spins for listeners already fond of modern blues.

Paul Kaye and The Blues Cartel play from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at Parkside 23, 2300 Pilgrim Square Drive, Brookfield.