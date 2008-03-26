The classicist electric blues of Milwaukee’s Perry Weber and the Devilles rocks the house. And the quartet has enough greasiness about their guitar, organ, harmonica and (occasional) pedal steel interplay that it’s easy to imagine them at the corner stage of a holein-the-wall bar. Weber’s adeptness at his six strings brings the same touch of coolness as his vintage sport coat. And whether plumbing Hank Williams Sr.’s “Your Cheatin’ Heart” or originals hailing women of varying sizes and temperaments, Weber and his Devilles put a fresh sheen on blues catharsis, from emotional devastation to boastful joy.