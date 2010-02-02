×

At the heart of The Singing Image of Fire is the poetryof Rumi and other timeless literature from the Near East, India and the Far East.Led by drummer Brian Adler, Prana Trio’s music seems inspired by theatmospheric chamber jazz of the old ECM labela rippling symphony of orchestralpercussion and fluid piano improvisations of Frank Carlberg and Carmen Staaf.Korean vocalist Sunny Kim lends a lovely voice to English translations of thepoetry, but in the context of this album the meaning of the words is lessimportant than the musical sounds she makes from them.



