Bosnia was long a collision point of cultures, and Berlin is a continental crossroads. Bosnian mix-master Robert Soko lives in the German capital, where he fills the clubs with a wonderful montage of pan-European dance music, well represented on BalkanBeats Soundlab . While many tracks draw from the funky sound of the brass bands that proliferate across the former Yugoslavia, the mix of beats and languages speaks loudly for the cross-cultural flow of Europe in the 21st century.