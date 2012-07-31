<p><em>Escape from Society</em> is a fascinating rock album from a most unusual sourcecraigslist. Singer and multi-instrumentalist Sam Kulik placed ads around the country seeking lyrics or poems he could set to music and record. The resulting album puts forth sneaky pop with avant-garde jazz twists, solid country rock and deep-dish psychedelia with lots of great horn arrangements. As for the words, they are unfailingly interesting, especially when they venture down the less-worn paths of “More Than Your Dog” and “So You Want to Be a Slug.”</p> <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>