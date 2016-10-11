Simrit: Songs of Resilience

Born in Greece and raised in the American South, vocalist and songwriter Simrit Kaur transmutes a young lifetime of influences into dreamy rock music hailing from similar places as Mazzy Star and Loreena McKennitt. One can hear the modes of Eastern Orthodox liturgical music transposed into hypnotic new idioms, mystical minor keys played on cello and supported by steady rock beats and the more elastic rhythms derived from West Africa. Singing in an ethereal yet determined voice, Simrit plays harmonium and mellotron and is accompanied by a small ensemble armed with rock instruments and a variety of percussive elements.