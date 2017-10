×

Tightly knotted clusters of simultaneous soloing,whether hanging in space or propelled by rhythmic fury, are among the hallmarksof Slammin’ the Infinite, a free-jazz unit led by trombonist Steve Swell. It’snot all high-octane assault; playful impressionism can be heard along withpulse-like grooves that pick up John Coltrane’s beat. The band never descendsto disjointed cacophony. Free or not, Slammin’ operates within a cohesivesensibility.