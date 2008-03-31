Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks

Three years ago, in reviewing Malkmus’ Face the Truth, I compared it to a bad Woody Allen filmif you’re already a fan, you’d find something to like. If that album was, say, Jade Scorpion, and Malkmus’ work with Pavement was Annie Hall, then Real Emotional Trash is The Purple Rose of Cairo. Some will love it. Others will forget it.

Drummer Janet Weiss (previously of Sleater-Kinney) joins the Jicks, adding some bombast to Malkmus’ extended guitar workoutsand there are a few here, with most of the songs clocking in at more than five minutes. “Wicked Wanda” could’ve fit on Pavement’s Terror Twilight and makes for a standout finale.