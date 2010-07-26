Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble

×

It’s been two decades since Stevie Ray Vaughan, a swaggering bluesrevivalist with a thick and recognizable style, played his final concert atAlpine Valley on Aug. 26, 1990. He then jumped into a helicopter that crashedminutes after takeoff and killed everyone onboard.

Despite several posthumous releases, Stevie Ray Vaughan and DoubleTrouble’s catalog has never received the multi-disc “Legacy Edition” treatment untilnow. This version of the trio’s second album, 1984’s Couldn’t Stand theWeather, restores (and remasters) the original eight-song, 38-minutealbumincluding “Cold Shot” and “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)”and thenstretches it to nearly 79 minutes by adding 11 bonus tracks. Among the threepreviously unreleased songs, a sax-free version of “Stang’s Swang” is mostrevealing. The second disc features an edgy 76-minute performance at TheSpectrum in Montrealon Aug. 17, 1984.





That’s a lot of Stevie Ray Vaughan to digest. But it serves as a timelyreminder of who we lost 20 years ago in that early-morning,southeastern-Wisconsin fog.