The Subdudes

Delivering their second Katrina-anniversary-timedalbum in four years, New Orleans’Subdudes continue to explore a water-themed, working-class-sympathetic,minimal-pop take on their city’s roots. And if they’ve all but dropped the fulldrum kit since 2007’s Street Symphony,the drumbeat of dread and resigned woe remains.

The best moments from the ’dudes, who open with aliteral crack of thunder before settling into lite-FM bounce and BuffaloSpringfield-from-Cajun-country groove, approach something like polished-upacoustic outtakes of The Band. But there is also the maudlin “Standing Water,”which, replete with the line “standing water produces a poison, that seems torun around, to every mind in town,” might lead the nominees for soppiest-everKatrina tribute. There’s also an out-of-nowhere matrimonial creed brimming withill-timed happiness and saccharine “ooh-ooh” backing vocals. And, on “TheShepherd,” just far too much lute.

Sonically, Petalsis a pleasantly woozy wash of acoustic guitars, accordion and shakers. Butlike the city itself, there’s not enough solid ground to hold all the piecesthrough the weakest moments.



