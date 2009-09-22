The Subdudes

The best moments from the ’dudes, who open with aliteral crack of thunder before settling into lite-FM bounce and BuffaloSpringfield-from-Cajun-country groove, approach something like polished-upacoustic outtakes of The Band. But there is also the maudlin “Standing Water,”which, replete with the line “standing water produces a poison, that seems torun around, to every mind in town,” might lead the nominees for soppiest-everKatrina tribute. There’s also an out-of-nowhere matrimonial creed brimming withill-timed happiness and saccharine “ooh-ooh” backing vocals. And, on “TheShepherd,” just far too much lute.
Sonically, Petalsis a pleasantly woozy wash of acoustic guitars, accordion and shakers. Butlike the city itself, there’s not enough solid ground to hold all the piecesthrough the weakest moments.