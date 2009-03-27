It figures that a power-pop band emerging from Madison nowadays would be on the more cerebral side of the usually lovey-dovey genre. That braininess constitutes a substantial portion of Sunshine for the Blind's appeal. With a balance of snottiness and contemplation, the trio summons classicist buzz, crunch and groove to ponder existential quandaries commonly reserved for music that's not quite so danceable. Slight insinuations of prog and psychedelia befit the heady subject matter. With a little more spit 'n' polish, Sunshine should have a winning sound for commercial alt-rock radio and beyond.