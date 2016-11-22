Thoughtstorm: Tales from the Electric Ocean

With a résumé that includes superior Milwaukee-area progressive-rock bands Dimension X and Secret Society of Starfish, keyboardist Jeffrey Konkol recently released Tales from the Electric Ocean , a solo album recorded under the name Thoughtstorm. If the title of this instrumental blend of electronic soundscapes, prog rock and classical music sounds similar to Yes’ 1973 double LP, Tales from Topographic Oceans , that might be intentional. Although Konkol the composer is not nearly as musically long-winded as Yes, the spirit of classic prog is undeniable. Given the nature of this type of music, repetition of arrangements and themes slips in, but Konkol’s playing throughout remains effortless and sophisticated.