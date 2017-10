It takes a while for the post-hardcore metal to gel on this debut album by Wisconsin Rapids thrashers Time To Kill, but when it does, it portends better things to come. The affectations and antagonism of vocalist Nicole Williams sound sincerely angry when the dudes behind her finally build to a commensurate head of rage. Only time will tell whether Time to Kill will rise to the heights of hard rockers such as Kittie and Arch Enemy.