The Milwaukee alt-rock quintet Before Tomorrow has learned from two musical cousins that are on better speaking terms than some might want to admit: grunge and metal. The group's five-song debut is at its best when the tunes start off softer with a touch of pop before forging into the unrelenting assault that all the songs seem to become. Romantic and otherwise existential pain and regret abound, as do vocals that don't quite capture the depths of agony and irony projected. The inclusion of Spanish lyrics in at least one song could bring in some of the growing audience for rock en Español. Before Tomorrow seeks uniqueness, but the group sounds like it’s still working its way toward greater creative fullness.