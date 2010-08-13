×

One of the best reggae albums of recentyears, Black Gold was cut with aspot-on band in the Virgin Islands by the songwriter and singer Toussaint.While he can vocalize commandingly in reggae style, Toussaint also has thechops of a testifying soul singer and R&B balladeer. Much of Black Gold moves in strict reggae tempo,accented by cool horns and tasty guitar licks, but several tracks are indebtedto reggae’s roots in American R&B. Perhaps the catchiest song, “Roots inthe Modern Time,” is a meaningful critique of contemporary society from aRastafarian moral perspective.