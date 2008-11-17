UrbanSol Live: Beautiful Music brings together boisterous melodies, soulful vocalists and raw talent in one CD. Damion Thompson, a local fashion designer and drummer/director of the band 3 the Hard Way, is the producer, arranger, drummer and songwriter of UrbanSol. The band's CD greets listeners with the chorus "Beautiful music is our life," and takes us on a journey laced with funk, soul, hip-hop and R&B on each track.

UrbanSol, a mosaic of homegrown hidden talents, is a mixture of teachers, artists, entrepreneurs and corporate professionals by day and saxophonists, keyboard players, drummers, trombonists, guitarists and singers by night. Also featured on UrbanSol Live are local spoken-word artist Dan Vaughn-featured on HBO's "Def Poetry"-and rising star Carlton "CT" Thompson Jr., who landed a spot on the soundtrack for the Martin Lawrence film Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins. UrbanSol Live: Beautiful Music is a body of electric harmony that will leave you humming its tunes.