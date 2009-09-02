Various Artists

×

Tucked into a far corner ofis a country with its ownlanguage and culture. The Welsh are known for singing, and plenty of voices areheard on Blodeugerdd, an anthology ofWelsh music recorded at a 15th-century historical site, along with Celticbagpipes and fiddles and gossamer sounds from the harp. The collection makes noeffort at being a cross-section of contemporary sounds of Wales, but doesafford a glimpse into many styles performed today that are rooted in old Celtictraditions. Perhaps the most famous performer on the disc is one-time Applerecording artist Mary Hopkin, who sings a lovely old number in Welsh.



