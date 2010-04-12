Various Artists

×

Many of the mostsignificant blues performers originated in the Mississippi Delta, but bluesmusic was widespread in the South from early on. Classic Appalachian Blues is by no means the final word on thesubject, but it includes recordings made by Folkways producers who searched thehilly region in the 1950s and ’60s for bluesmen who recorded in the 78-R.P.M.era and is fleshed out with recordings from the Smithsonian Festival ofAmerican Folklife (1971-1982). ClassicAppalachian Blues is a collection of strong performances spread out overdecades and styles. Among the most memorable are Doc Watson’s relaxed lament,“Sitting on Top of the World,” the elegant finger-picking of John Jackson’s“Railroad Bill” and Stick McGhee’s propulsive “My Baby’s Gone.”



