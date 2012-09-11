Various Artists

Orient Noir (Piranha)

by

Heard on Orient Noir are cultural currents that have spilled over the boundaries of language and the artificial borders of nations in the Near East. A compilation of tracks from Marseille’s Arab diaspora and Serbia, from the Jewish-American klezmer revival through Lebanon and Zanzibar, the selections flow easily from one to another. The lavish strings of Arabic orchestras connect with melancholy, minor-key brass bands and passionate vocals in any language. Orient Noir results from knowledgeable curating rather than random sequencing.