Various Artists

Heard on Orient Noir are cultural currents that have spilled over the boundaries of language and the artificial borders of nations in the Near East. A compilation of tracks from Marseille’s Arab diaspora and Serbia, from the Jewish-American klezmer revival through Lebanon and Zanzibar, the selections flow easily from one to another. The lavish strings of Arabic orchestras connect with melancholy, minor-key brass bands and passionate vocals in any language. Orient Noir results from knowledgeable curating rather than random sequencing.