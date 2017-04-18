Various Artists: Uzelli Psychedelic Anadolu (Uzelli)

A parallel music universe flourished in Germany during the ’70s and early ’80s among the large communities of Turkish “guest workers.” Uzelli Psychedelic Anadolu is a collection culled from the vast catalogue of a label that released Turkish language recordings sold largely in ethnic grocery stores. As for the psychedelic connection, all tracks were psychedelic in the way of all Near Eastern music with its oriental modes and exotic strings. Some selections are rhythmically rock, employ distorted electric guitars and hug their groove like a San Francisco jam band from the ’60s.