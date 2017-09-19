Vein: Vein Plays Ravel (Challenge Records)

With good reason, Maurice Ravel is usually classified as an Impressionist. But the early 20th-century composer had open ears and a taste for the new. Visiting New York in the 1920s, the Frenchman made for Harlem. Some of his later music contained an element of jazz—the point of connection between him and the Swiss trio Vein. Pianist Michael Arbenz, drummer Florian Arbenz and bassist Thomas Lähns open up eight of Ravel’s compositions, reinterpreting pieces such as “Bolero" and “Mouvement de Menuet" into music suggestive of Dave Brubeck.