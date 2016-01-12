The Young Revelators: All I See

by

Milwaukee’s Young Revelators have beaten the sophomore jinx—the problem afflicting rock bands that load their debut albums with their best songs and have no good answer to the question: What’s next? The Revelators’ second album, the follow-up to last year’s five-song disc, is even better than their debut.

The new disc, unlike its predecessor, is a full-length effort with 13 songs. Their roots remain firmly in ’70s-era blues rock, complete with tour de force slide guitar on some numbers along with Hendrix-style incendiary funk rock on one track, “Just a While.” Alejandro Martinez is a powerfully expressive vocalist and his guitar playing builds into sonic bonfires as drummer Frankie Martinez and bassist Benjamin Michalski build rhythms as solid as a row of brick houses. Co-producer and engineer Gary Tanin, a Milwaukee music veteran, superintended a dynamic sonic flow from harder to softer and back again, making All I See enjoyable—like the great albums of the ’70s—as a whole, not just a collection of parts.

The Young Revelators’ CD release party is on Friday, Jan. 15 at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 1001 E. Locust St.