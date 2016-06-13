Blondie w/ GGOOLLDD @ PrideFest

Beyond fostering a sense of community among LGBTQ Milwaukeeans and allies of every stripe, one that’s particularly crucial in the wake of the horrific tragedy in Orlando over the weekend, PrideFest also deserves commendations for always giving that community something excellent to dance to. Operating since 1987, the fest now brings in some of the best music the Henry Maier Festival grounds see all year, only outdone by Summerfest itself and even then through spending power and sheer volume alone. 2016 was no different, offering up everything from local stars such as Lex Allen to underground icons like Big Freedia (and that’s before factoring in comedy from the likes of Sarah Silverman), but the real get this year was the Sunday night headliners, none other than inimitable new-wave legends Blondie.

Other than for the purposes of staking out a good seat, it was worth turning up to the Miller Lite Main Stage early to take in a little more of the local talent, courtesy of Gloss Records dance-pop staples GGOOLLDD. The 6:45 start time (it was pretty much daylight for the duration of their 45-minute set) didn’t do their cinematic sound or elaborate stage presence many favors. But aside from the difficulties of trying to project to an audience spread out among picnic tables, and the fact that lead singer Margaret Butler’s many costume changes were upstaged by a variety of passing drag queens, they mostly leaned into the situation (and the windy weather), winning over more than a few of the unfamiliar with songs like “Boyz” and “Dance through the Winter.”

During the intermission that followed, the crowd really arrived, and a proper roar of applause greeted Blondie as they took the stage. Led by one of the baddest ladies in pop music history, the supernaturally ageless Debbie Harry, the band turned out raucous renditions of all their most classic songs, from the lead-off “One Way or Another” through to “Rapture,” “Heart of Glass,” “Call Me,” “Atomic” and the rest, along with a dash of worthy newer material. Interestingly enough though, the real standouts tonight weren’t the hits but a slew of surprising covers, among them Prince’s “Kiss” (appropriately bathed in purple light), The Beastie Boys’ “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)” and The Misfits’ “Hollywood Babylon.” PrideFest does a lot of good for Milwaukee, but music is something they do especially well.