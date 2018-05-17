Here's the Summer Soulstice Music Festival Lineup

The Summer Soulstice Music Festival has been a part of the East Side for nearly two decades, annually ringing in the official start to summer with local music, arts and attractions. This year’s festival will be held on Saturday, June 23 from noon-midnight.

“The East Side has always been the crossroads of Milwaukee and ahead-of-the-curve on what has made Milwaukee special,” Kristin Godfrey, executive director of the East Side business improvement district said in a press release (making sure to subtly plug the new Crossroads Collective food hall that was recently announced in the district). “We are so proud to present our 18th Summer Soulstice and are certain that this year’s festival will be our best ever.”

The festival’s three music stages will exclusively feature local performers.

East Stage (North Avenue, just west of Prospect Avenue)

2 p.m. - School of Rock

3:30 p.m. - Paper Holland

5 p.m. - Bo and Airo

6:30 p.m. - Sat Night Duets

8 p.m. - Greatest Lakes

9:30 p.m. - Jaill

11 p.m. - Rusty Pelicans

West Stage (North Avenue, just east of Oakland Avenue)

2:30 p.m. - Negative Positive

3:45 p.m. - Soulfood Mombits

6:30 p.m. - Vincent Van Great

8 p.m. - B~Free

9 p.m. - Kal Berghdal Project

10:30 p.m. - Abby Jeanne

Murray Stage (Murray Street, just south of Thomas Avenue)

1:30 p.m. - Paladino

2:15 p.m. - Devil Met Contention

3:30 p.m. - Kevin Hayden Project

5 p.m. - Amanda Huff

6:30 p.m. - Kyle Ferrick

8 p.m. - Chickenwire Empire

9:30 p.m. - Space Raft

11 p.m. - Young Revelators

Other festival entertainment will come from local bars and businesses including Nine Below and Adventure Rock. Roll Train, a Milwaukee roller-skating dance troupe will perform. A live-painted art show that day from five local artists will become a temporary summer installation in Black Cat Alley.

You can find more information here.