Outpost Natural Foods Celebrates Milestone Birthday with Virtual Concert Series

To thank its loyal customers for 50 years in business, Outpost Natural Foods is hosting a free virtual concert series Thursday April 23 through Sunday April 25. Concerts will be live at Outpost’s Facebook page at 7 p.m., except for Sunday’s concert, which will be pre-recorded and streamed at 2 p.m. The concert series is co-hosted by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee and Wisconsin Music Ventures, who lined up the musicians for each performance.

Performing Thursday evening is Janet Schiff, who is known as half of the group NINETEEN THIRTEEN. She’ll be performing solo on her cello, but her definitive style she’s developed, using technology like looping and other effects, makes her sound like a full ensemble.

Friday’s show will be performed by local roots musician Justin Jagler, with his 21st-century homage to folk and Americana. The show on Saturday night will be in a similar vein with Keith Pulvermach and his self-described “Midwestern” music inspired by Wisconsin.

The pre-recorded afternoon show on Sunday will be performed by the 414 Quartet. The foursome is made up of four members from the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Two violinist, Alex Ayers and Paul Hauer, violist Alejandro Duque and cellist Peter Thomas. The quartet strives to raise awareness of classical music through performance, education and community outreach.

