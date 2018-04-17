The '80s are Back at New Wave Fest

Five years ago when Xposed 4Heads reunited after 25 years for the Lest We Forget-early ’80s night at Turner Hall, not many Milwaukee bands were tagging themselves as new wave. Now, the band’s founder, vocalist Mark G.E., feels that the wave is rising again—so much so that he has organized New Wave Fest this Saturday at Shank Hall.

“Clearly folks from the original generation are pining for it,” he says, commenting on the nostalgia factor. “It was a happy time in life. The music was fun and usually clever. But younger people in their twenties seem interested, too. There are lots of younger bands doing synth pop.”

During that “happy time,” roughly 1978-1983, new wave and punk rock coexisted in a sometimes uneasy tandem. The audiences overlapped and yet, elements on both sides glared at each other across the divide in angry dismay. New wave and punk were squabbling siblings, nurtured by the same disgust for mainstream rock and succored by similar pre-Woodstock pop influences.

G.E. struggles with definitions. “New wave was synth based and punk was guitar based,” he begins, and then guitar-based new wave bands come to mind. “New wave was more danceable—and friendly,” he continues. “I was definitely in the new wave wheelhouse. I found punk to be more angry and aggressive.”

Which is not to say that new wave was only about having fun. G.E. points to the subversive dimension of Devo’s songs—and his own lyrics spoofing complacency, the mindlessness of the worldwide web and the fake cheer of a society slipping into the abyss.

The Xposed 4Heads is the only group from the halcyon days playing New Wave Fest. The other three exemplify the revival of interest in a genre that calls to mind the early years of MTV. Radio Radio is a cover band heavy on Devo, The Cars and Duran Duran. The Quilz, a synth pop duo featuring Becky Heck and Sage Schwarm (of Wild Kingdom and Citizen King fame), perform a mix of originals and revamped ’80s numbers. The only non-Milwaukee act, The Fantastic Plastics, are also synth-powered and have played South By Southwest, the Vans Warped Tour and DEVOtional, the annual Devo convention in Cleveland. WMSE’s Paul Host will spin Milwaukee vinyl from the ’80s.

All of the acts will employ multi-media and visual effects. “I like bands that don’t jump up on stage in T-shirts and jeans. I like bands that put on a show,” G.E. says.

According to him, the event has generated a buzz. “It’s getting a great response. I’ve been invited to come by many people who don’t realize that I’m the organizer! I hope I can still get a ticket!” he says.

New Wave Fest begins at 8 p.m. with Radio Radio followed by The Quilz, Xposed 4Heads and The Fantastic Plastics on Saturday, April 21 at Shank Hall, 1434 N. Farwell Ave.