Jayne Taylor Brings Familiar Favorites to Festa Italiana

Milwaukee’s Jayne Taylor is comfortable moving back and forth between eras and countries. Her album from several years ago, Souvenirs, is a collection of old familiar tunes sung in French, Spanish, English and Italian. “Kind of Hush” is followed by “An Evening in Roma.” Taylor and her audience will spend an afternoon in Roma this weekend at her Festa Italiana performance.

Singing and playing instruments since childhood, Taylor won several vocal competitions by age 14. As a teenager, she worked in a touring oldies band, singing Brenda Lee and Connie Francis. She hosted her own cable access show and sang with the Menomonee Falls Symphony Orchestra.

Taylor shifted direction earlier this year with a modern pop song released as a digital single, “Lonely One.” “The song seeks to inspire the listener, and to let them know that they are not the only one that has ever felt lonely,” she says. “The song is meant to be hopeful, and that is why I wrote it as an upbeat melody with a dance feel to it. It was mixed and mastered by [veteran Milwaukee producer] Gary Tanin at Daystorm Music and produced by Gary and I.” “Lonely One” has gained favorable notice. “The song has been added to international playlists in countries such as the Netherlands, Italy, Chile and Canada, to name a few,” she continues. “It is available on Amazon Music, iTunes, iHeart Radio, Pandora, Peloton, Spotify and YouTube.”

But “Lonely One” is only one part of her package. “My shows are mostly comprised of retro pop and retro country music. I recently recorded the 1960s songs, ‘These Boots Are Made for Walkin’’ and ‘Something Stupid,’ which will be released in the next few weeks. I am also starting to incorporate more original songs into my shows,” Taylor says.

What’s on tap for Festa? “I will be singing a selection of retro ‘50s, ’60s, ‘70s pop songs as well as some popular Italian songs. After Festa Italiana, my next show will be at Summerfest on June 20 at noon.

Jayne Taylor will perform at Festa Italiana at 2 p.m., June 1. For more information, visit jaynetaylormusic.com.