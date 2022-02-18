Jazz Legend Neal Chandek Has Passed Away

Photo by Leiko Napoli Neal Chandek Neal Chandek

Longtime Milwaukee jazz musician and educator Charles “Neal” Chandek has died. His cousin Frank Chandek recalled him as “probably the funniest, most contradictory character I knew. He was a purist. No rock or hip hop in his jazz. He inspired younger musicians with his ease and total control of ‘the music.’ The guy felt completely at home entertaining a crowd no matter the size.”

According to recent his Facebook posts he had been hospitalized with breathing issues.

In recent years the Neal Chandek Trio staked out their turf at Transfer Pizza playing over 600 nights at the cozy corner venue. He was also known for playing with Wisconsin-based Latin Jazz supergroup La Chazz. The 1990 album Chippin' In by bandleader Art Blakey and His Jazz Messengers included the song “Chandek’s Den,” a composition by Milwaukee native Brian Lynch, written in homage to Chandek’s afterhours musical salon. Circa 1990, he booked music for a cozy Riverwest club, the Jazz Oasis.

In a 2011 Shepherd Express interview shepherdexpress.com/culture/off-the-cuff/neal-chandek-fun-jazz Chandek recalled growing up on the South Side where his parents’ musical influence exposed him to Nat “King” Cole, Ray Charles and Louis Armstrong. “Then I got adopted into the black community,” the pianist and trumpeter said.

Chandek attended college in Whitewater but it was the ‘70s Milwaukee scene where he cut his chops at clubs like The Jazz Oasis, The Jazz Gallery and The Main Event.

“There were scores of places on the East Side and the North Side in those days where you could play any night of the week,” he recalled in the interview. “Now there’s hardly anything. But even in ‘74 you could see the beginning of the end.

I had teachers who raised their families on the money they made playing music. They played horn for a living, played on commercials, in big bands and at sports events. And there was a viable touring circuit for jazz musicians.

I used to see Horace Silver and Art Blakey at Teddy's [now Shank Hall]. In the ‘70s I made $35-$60 a night and my rent was $65 a month. The pay for musicians has not increased, but the rent has.”

“The city is filled with outstanding players of all stripes. Neal knew most of them. He played with many. He entertained them all on stage or off,” Frank said.