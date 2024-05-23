Molson Coors and The Pabst Theater Group Renew Long-Term Partnership

× Expand Photo Via Pabst Theater Group - Facebook Pabst Theater

Molson Coors Beverage Co., in collaboration with its distributor partner Beer Capitol, has announced a three-year sponsorship renewal with The Pabst Theater Group. This renewal grants Molson Coors exclusive beer and flavored malt beverage (FMB) marketing rights at several leading Milwaukee entertainment venues, including the Riverside Theater, the Pabst Theater, Turner Hall Ballroom, The Fitzgerald and the newly opened Vivarium.

“Molson Coors’s partnership with the Pabst Theater Group over the past decade has been a dynamic pairing in Milwaukee’s thriving entertainment landscape,” said Dan Idstein, general manager of sales at Molson Coors. “Extending our sponsorship allows us to continue driving our shared mission of creating vibrant cultural experiences for one of the nation’s great cities.”

The renewed agreement will see The Pabst Theater Group continuing to offer an array of Molson Coors products, including Milwaukee staples such as Miller Lite and Miller High Life, alongside newer innovations like Simply Spiked and Happy Thursday spiked refresher.

“For 10 years now, we have partnered with our friends, the iconic Milwaukee brand Miller,” said Gary Witt, president and CEO of The Pabst Theater Group. “Over 8,000 shows later in these legendary, historic venues, we have helped grow our city and make it a place where developers are confident to build apartments and businesses are happy to be located. We look forward to many more years with Miller as we, together, bring amazing live performances to Milwaukee.”

This decade-long partnership highlights Molson Coors’ dedication to the Milwaukee community, reinforcing its commitment to supporting local culture through music, sports and the arts. The Pabst Theater Group's ability to draw both high-quality entertainment and visitors to Milwaukee’s downtown makes this collaboration particularly impactful.

“Beer Capitol Distributing is excited to join Molson Coors and the Pabst Theater Group as they continue to elevate Milwaukee as a destination for live entertainment and nightlife,” said Dan Graziano, president of Beer Capitol Distributing. “We’re part of a company that has deep local roots and we’re honored to work alongside two historic brands that strengthen and enliven our city.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Milwaukee residents and visitors are encouraged to explore the diverse array of upcoming events curated by The Pabst Theater Group. Notable highlights include comedian Jeff Arcuri on June 5 and 6 at The Pabst Theater, rock band Wilco on June 12 at the Riverside Theater, and indie-rock and folk artist Gregory Alan Isakov on June 13 at the Miller High Life Theater. For a full schedule of events, visit The Pabst Theater Group Events.

For more information about Molson Coors and its continued impact on the local community, visit Molson Coors.

This renewal of the partnership between Molson Coors and The Pabst Theater Group is a testament to their shared commitment to fostering a vibrant cultural scene in Milwaukee, ensuring that the city remains a premier destination for live entertainment and community engagement.