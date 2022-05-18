Musical Mondays, Wonderful Wednesdays in Lake Park

× Expand Photo: Lake Park Friends - lakeparkfriends.org Lake Park Music in the Park Lake Park Music in the Park

Lake Park comes alive for the annual Monday and Wednesday summer concerts from July 11–Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. The 24th season of Musical Mondays will feature the upbeat sounds of an eclectic mix of artists:

Robbie Fulks, the Grammy-nominated songwriter, singer and guitarist’s whose early solo work helped define the “alternative country” movement of the 1990s leads off. His music from the last several years returns, in part, to his earlier bluegrass days; De La Buena Five, the Milwaukee ensemble founded by David Wake and Cecilio Negron Jr., that performs a unique Afro-Cuban Latin jazz sound.

The R&B Cadets, led by Paul Cebar, Robin Pluer and John Sieger, who get back together for occasional gigs with a mix of originals and obscure covers; SistaStrings return home. The Milwaukee-bred Ross sisters, Chauntee on violin and Monique on cello, who recently relocated to Nashville. They will also be backing up Brandi Carlile, Aug. 5 at Fiserv Forum; Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas will bring a unique take on this regional South Louisiana music.

Caribbo, whose music is based on Surinamese rhythms, with a touch of jazz. Members have played with Antonio Hart, Angelique Kidjo and Pat Metheny; Fareed Haque Trio, led by the guitarist who has played with Paquito D’Rivera, Arturo Sandoval, Joe Zawinul and Sting.

Rounding out the series is The Sam Belton Experience. Milwaukee jazz drummer, educator and entrepreneur, Belton played with acclaimed pianist and vibraphonist Buddy Montgomery (brother of guitar legend Wes) during his years in Milwaukee. Belton and his band will present a night honoring the late Montgomery’s music.

Wonderful Wednesdays, which focuses on children and their families, runs July 13–Aug. 17.

Artists include: Extra Crispy Brass Band; Susan Salidor with Matt Yanny-Tillar; Ms. Jen and the Jellyfish featuring David Weinstone’s Music for Aardvarks and Other Mammals; singer-guitarist-tap dancer Duke Otherwise; long-running local folk duo Fox & Branch and Little Miss Ann, who performs reinvented classics and soulful originals.

More information here: lakeparkfriends.org/visit/events/music-in-the-park.