Paul Silbergleit’s Wednesday Jazz Jam

“Whenyou go on a gig as a sideman, there are certain expectations,” says tenorsaxophonist Jason Goldsmith, a regular at Treats. “When you’re not gettingpaid, that gives you freedom to explore boundaries in a way you might notnormally do.”
Silbergleitcredits Treats’ owner Mark Anthony for originating the idea of the Wednesdaynight session. Although the bar’s front room looks like any local neighborhoodtap, the back room has been refurbished with comfortable couches, photographsof jazz artists on the wall and a bandstand. The core of the project is a houseband with Ethan Bender on bass, Dave Bayles on drums and Silbergleit on guitar.
“Forme, this is not about performing,” says Silbergleit, who has been known to exitthe stage as soon as another guitarist rises from the audience to take hisspot. “I’m there to facilitate the event. I’m the host. I play guitar only asneeded.”
Tothat end, Silbergleit tries to juggle the various players in the house so thatmusicians at various skill levels but comparable interests are groupedtogether. Everyone from big local names to students to unknowns have taken theTreats’ stage in improvised lineups.
“Onbusy weeks, we’ll have continuous music from 9 until closing,” Silbergleitsays. “We’ll have so many musicians rotating onstage that the music never takesa break, even if individual musicians do.”
In addition to the Wednesday JazzJam at Treats, Paul Silbergleit performs with his quartet at Treats on Friday,June 6, and with his trio at Hilo Martini Lounge on Friday, June 20.