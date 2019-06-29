Today at Summerfest: Saturday, June 29

Welcome to our daily digest of Summerfest picks, previews, promotions and opinions. Here's what's happening at the Big Gig on Saturday, June 29.

Eau Claire, Wis., has become a happening town thanks to Justin Vernon (aka Bon Iver), who headlines the Amphitheater with his indie-alt folk. For those looking for rock, try Third Eye Blind at Briggs and Stratton Big Back Yard or metal with August Burns Red at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse.

Bon Iver @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m.

Much has already been written about Justin Vernon, the Eau Claire-based singer-songwriter who secluded himself in a cabin up north and recorded most of the songs for what would become For Emma, Forever Ago, released in 2007 under the Bon Iver moniker.

That album’s stripped-down sound helped define an emerging genre of sparse indie folk, and For Emma, Forever Ago made Vernon a critical darling and an icon of hipness. Today, it often receives mention in discussions of the most influential albums of the 2000s.

Vernon filled out Bon Iver with other musicians and released two additional albums (Bon Iver in 2011 and 22, A Million in 2016) that moved the band in new directions. He won a couple of Grammys and founded the Eaux Claires boutique music festival in Eau Claire in 2015; that event is on hiatus this year but likely will return in 2020, according to the festival’s website.

Because Vernon is a Wisconsin native, fans around the state have claimed him as their own, which is probably why he’s playing Summerfest this year as a one-off performance that’s not part of a U.S. tour. What’s more, fans might hear new songs from a forthcoming album at the Big Gig.

Opening will be two artists obviously influenced by Bon Iver.

Los Angeles-based Lord Huron released its third album, Vide Noir, last year and is kicking off another leg of its tour supporting that album in Milwaukee. Their songs can be heard on such television shows as Once Upon a Time, The Vampire Diaries, Chicago Med, Shameless, Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor. Julien Baker is an emotive singer-songwriter from Memphis, Tenn., who at age 23 already has a lengthy resume in alternative rock and indie folk. (Michael Popke)

Third Eye Blind @ Briggs & Stratton Big Back Yard, 10 p.m.

At the heart of this San Francisco band lies the soul of Stephan Jenkins, the inspiration and continuity for this American rock sound. As the one remaining original member, Jenkins and 3EB released five full-length albums and a number of EPs in a 26-year career. But it’s those catchy hits that propelled the band to the top of the charts, building a large fan base along the way.

“Semi-Charmed Life” with Jenkins’ signature toss-off vocals and edgy guitar riffs was the perfect mix for the ’90s and shot the band straight into the spotlight. But the 1997 self-titled debut spawned four other singles as well: “Graduate,” “How’s It Going to Be,” “Losing a Whole Year” and “Jumper.” 3EB become so big so quickly they were the official opener U2 on its PopMart tour. (3EB trivia fans take note: Smash Mouth drummer Michael Urbano played on four songs on the 3EB debut, which still remains its best-selling release to date).

The years that followed, however, resulted in numerous personnel changes. New music releases became sporadic and follow ups, while well received, were always compared to the meteoric debut. While there’s currently no new music for the Summerfest show, 2015’s Dopamine showcases just how talented and skillful a songwriter Jenkins is and his vision continues to expand the 3EB sound. Dopamine pushes the band into the alt-rock strata, with tracks like “Everything is Easy” with its encore-y refrain of simple ballads like “Blade” and “All the Souls.”

With Third Eye Blind, Jenkins and company continue to surprise, but it’s well worth the journey. (Harry Cherkinian)

Whiskey of the Damned @ Rebel Stage, 8 p.m.

The name cries out, “heavy metal!” But Whiskey of the Damned is actually Celtic-influenced rock with aspects of punk thrown in among its blend of American and Irish sounds. The name comes from a quote in George Bernard Shaw’s Man and Superman (“Music is the brandy of the damned.”) A few changes, and Whiskey became the name—and band—of choice.

The Milwaukee-based sextet features Dublin native Eoin McCarthy (guitar, vocals, bagpipes), Gina Romantini (fiddle, mandolin, vocals, melodically), Matt Schuetz (bass, vocals, drums), Andrew David Weber (drums, vocals, other instruments), Brian Link (accordion, piano, trombone, vocals) and Mark O’Connely (fiddle, mandolin, guitar, banjo, vocals).

So, just how did a young teen immersed in the punk rock ethos acquire his Celtic music inspiration? A then 15-year-old McCarthy would accompany his comedian-musician father to pubs in Dublin. There, McCarthy started to get tips on how to play guitar from another musician, Sir George Ivan Morrison, better known as Van Morrison. And the mash-up of the musical genres was set, especially when the family relocated to Milwaukee.

As a result fateful meeting, years later WOTD ended up sharing the stage with Morrison as well as host other renowned musicians, including the Wallflowers, the Doobie Brothers and Fountains of Wayne. But the Irish American influences can definitely be found in their recordings as well as live performances. Flogging Molly, the Dropkick Murphys and of course, the Pogues, get channeled, but with the high-energy speed and manic intensity of the most fervent punk bands.

To prepare for the show, give a listen to their full-length music: Monsters are Real and Here’s to Duffy’s Cut, Bedevil the Railroads. Then, put on your finest kilt and prepare to mosh-pit away to the sounds of bagpipes, fiddles, and of course, rapid fire guitar. That’s Whiskey of the Damned.(Harry Cherkinian)

August Burns Red @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, 10 p.m.

Summerfest increased its credibility among metalheads by filling this year’s final headlining date for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater with Megadeth. Sadly, the show was cancelled due to vocalist Dave Mustaine’s throat cancer. But the festival grounds might still be rattling after August Burns Red’s performance.

August Burns Red came roaring out of Pennsylvania in 2003 with its distinctly positive brand of metalcore—a blistering genre often defined as a fusion of extreme metal and hardcore punk. The band’s sound is anchored by the aggressive screams of vocalist Jake Luhrs, which are tempered by a dominant rhythm section and fluid guitars that keep melodies on track and intact.

Given the band’s sound, some newcomers may be surprised by August Burns Red’s history as a Christian band. But as the website for Luhrs’ HeartSupport charity explains, “It is important to note that we recognize no difference between the sacred and the secular. If God created the universe (as we believe) then he would have had to create music. What people do with music is up to them. ... People can use a style of music to build people up, or to tear them down.”

That said, lead guitarist John Benjamin “JB” Brubaker said in a 2015 interview that each member of August Burns Red approaches Christianity differently, but they all agree on one thing. “We decided years ago that we were not going to be an ‘evangelical’ band,” he said. “We’re not onstage to bring people to God; that's not our purpose up there. Our number one purpose… is to entertain.”

Summerfest falls early in the band’s “10 Years of Constellations” tour, a reference to August Burns Red’s third album, Constellations, released in 2009 and nominated for a Dove Award (Christian music’s Grammy) in the Rock Album of the Year category. Recent setlists have included several songs from that album. (Michael Popke)

Direct Hit

Local Picks

Direct Hit @ Uline Warehouse Stage, 8 p.m.

Today's Promotion: Goodwill Day

From noon to 3 p.m., the first 1,200 patrons who present an original, specially marked receipt showing a minimum purchase of $15 at a Goodwill Store & Donation Center from June 1-June 29, 2019 will receive one free admission ticket. This is a popular promotion, and the allotted tickets are likely to run out before 3 p.m. So if you are going to try to score this offer, you should plan to arrive early.

Here's Today's Complete Lineup

Downloadable one page PDF >>

Read more of our Summerfest coverage, including editor picks, concert previews, daily promotions and opinions here.