.357 String Band and Sponge to Headline Summer Soulstice Festival

The East Side's Summer Soulstice Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2010, 10th anniversary event, held this year on June 19 from noon to 11 p.m. on North Avenue. Included are a slew of local bands, as well as Sponge, the '90s grunge band remembered for gloomy hits "Molly" and "Plowed," the latter of which painted a picture of "a world of human wreckage," making it perhaps an incongruous fit for a plucky summer music festival.

The event will also include a green market, a climbing wall and BMX demonstrations. The complete music lineup is posted below:

The .357 String Band

Sponge

Will Phalen & The Stereo Addicts

The Celebrated Workingman

The Sandcarvers

The Lovelies

The Reckless Hearts

I'm Not a Pilot

Rectifier

2nd Thought