Here's the 2016 Jazz in the Park Schedule

Milwaukee's popular Jazz in the Park free concert series will return to Cathedral Square Park for its 25th season this summer, and once again the lineup looks beyond just jazz, touching on funk, blues, R&B, reggae and Latin sounds as well.
Today the festival released its full schedule, which includes the Minneapolis R&B act Sonny Knight & The Lakers, ragtime revivalists Blair Crimmins & The Hookers, the funk-leaning Charles Walker Band and Milwaukee festival staples Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound. The most niche-specific act on the schedule? That'd be Chicago Tribute Anthology, a Chicago cover band who plays Aug. 18.
The concert series takes place every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., save for July 14, during Bastille Days. The complete schedule is below.
June 2 Milwaukee Soul
June 9 Sonny Knight & The Lakers
June 16 The People Brothers Band
June 23 Jose Valdes & The Mambo Allstars
June 30 Leroy Airmaster with Junior Brantley
July 7 In Black N White
July 14 Bastille Days
July 21 Blair Crimmins & The Hookers
July 28 Leftover Cuties
Aug. 4 Kelli & The Soulmates
Aug. 11 The Jimmys
Aug. 18 Chicago Tribute Anthology
Aug. 25 Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound
Sept. 1 Charles Walker Band