Here's the 2016 Jazz in the Park Schedule

June 2 Milwaukee Soul

June 9 Sonny Knight & The Lakers

June 16 The People Brothers Band

June 23 Jose Valdes & The Mambo Allstars

June 30 Leroy Airmaster with Junior Brantley

July 7 In Black N White

July 14 Bastille Days

July 21 Blair Crimmins & The Hookers

July 28 Leftover Cuties

Aug. 4 Kelli & The Soulmates

Aug. 11 The Jimmys

Aug. 18 Chicago Tribute Anthology

Aug. 25 Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound

Sept. 1 Charles Walker Band

Milwaukee's popular Jazz in the Park free concert series will return to Cathedral Square Park for its 25th season this summer, and once again the lineup looks beyond just jazz, touching on funk, blues, R&B, reggae and Latin sounds as well.Today the festival released its full schedule, which includes the Minneapolis R&B act Sonny Knight & The Lakers, ragtime revivalists Blair Crimmins & The Hookers, the funk-leaning Charles Walker Band and Milwaukee festival staples Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound. The most niche-specific act on the schedule? That'd be Chicago Tribute Anthology, a Chicago cover band who plays Aug. 18.The concert series takes place every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., save for July 14, during Bastille Days. The complete schedule is below.