A$AP Mob Will Play The Rave in October, Including the Members You Care About

The New York rap collective A$AP Mob will play the Rave on Thursday, Oct. 12, the venue announced today, and for those wondering, yes, A$AP Twelvyy and A$AP Ant will be touring with them.

Just kidding, nobody was wondering that (though Twelvyy and Ant will indeed be there, along with A$AP Nast). But the bigger news is that the collective's marquee members A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg will be on the tour, too. Both have made an effort to prove they haven't outgrown their old crew over the last year, especially Rocky, who was heavily featured on A$AP Mob's first commercial album, last year's Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends . (Ferg only appeared on two tracks, unfortunately, but he had an underrated album of his own to promote at the time, Always Strive and Prosper ).

Tickets for the group's Rave stop go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. and are $39.50 for general admission, and $45.50 for VIP balcony access. They'll be joined on the bill by openers Key! and Cozy Boys.