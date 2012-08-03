Aimee Mann Will Play the Pabst on Nov. 11

Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann and her band will play the Pabst Theater on Sunday, Nov. 11, the venue announced today. Reserved seat-tickets are $29.50, or $25 for Pabst eMembers through a pre-sale that begins Wednesday, Aug. 8 at noon. Mann will have some new material to perform at the show: She\'s releasing her eighth album, <em>Charmer,</em> the month before, on Sept. 18. It\'s set to feature a duet with James Mercer from The Shins and a song co-written by Tim and Eric comedian Tim Heidecker. <br /><br />You can stream the uptempo, synth-buzzed title track from the new album below. <p> <iframe height=\"315\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"560\" src=\"http://www.youtube.com/embed/X0PBG7Q-vkY\"></iframe> </p>